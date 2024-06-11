Moscow and Cairo highlight growing role of BRICS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed bipartisan relations with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry

Moscow and Cairo have discussed current issues regarding the development of Russian-Egyptian relations, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

During a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of a gathering of BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the maintenance of political dialogue and the development of trade, as well as economic and humanitarian ties.

Shoukry highlighted the significance of BRICS, and pointed out the potential for increased use of national currencies in financial transactions among member countries. He also emphasized the New Development Bank’s (NDB) role in enhancing development opportunities for crucial projects.

Lavrov also emphasized the growing importance of BRICS in the changing global order. “The expansion of BRICS is a clear confirmation of the process of forming a multipolar world order,” he said.

The BRICS group previously comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but underwent a major expansion when Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined in January of this year.

In February, the head of the NDB, Dilma Rousseff, noted that the addition of the new members would see the group’s share in global economic output rise from the current 35% to 40% by 2028.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza. “The need to intensify international efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and to ensure sustainable humanitarian access to provide necessary assistance to the population of the Palestinian enclave was emphasized,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Lavrov also conducted bilateral meetings with his counterparts from South Africa and Ethiopia.

He discussed the Russian-South African strategic partnership with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, emphasizing the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Atskeselassie, focused on key areas for further strengthening cooperation, including the enhancement of trade, as well as economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian interactions.