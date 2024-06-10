icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Helicopter carrying African VP missing – government

Malawi has launched a search and rescue operation
FILE PHOTO. Malawi’s vice-president Saulos Klaus Chilima (2nd L). ©  AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP

A military aircraft carrying the vice president of Malawi has vanished from radar and failed to land at its destination, the government in Lilongwe said in a statement on Monday. 

Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others were on board a Malawi Defense Force helicopter that departed from the capital on Monday morning for the northern city of Mzuzu. The flight was supposed to last only 45 minutes, but the aircraft never landed.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” presidential spokeswoman Colleen Zamba said in a statement.

The president of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has since canceled his scheduled trip to the Bahamas and ordered a search and rescue operation for the missing plane, Zamba added.

According to local media, Chilima was traveling to attend the funeral of a prominent attorney. Due to inclement weather at Mzuzu, the helicopter tried to turn back to Lilongwe. Eyewitnesses claim to have seen it crash somewhere in the Chikangawa forest area.

Malawi is a landlocked country in southern Africa, between Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique, with a population of around 20 million.

