Russia and Chad to expand economic relations – Lavrov

Moscow and N’Djamena have agreed to focus on developing trade ties, the foreign minister has said

Russia and Chad should focus on elevating trade, economic ties, and investment interaction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, after meetings with the country’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.

During a press conference in N’Djamena, Lavrov said that economic relations between the two countries should reach the same high level as the two countries’ political, defense, security, and humanitarian ties.

“Chadian friends will convey [to Russia] their wishes regarding the forms of interaction and sectors of their economy where they deem the presence of Russian economic operators useful,” he noted.

Lavrov highlighted the significant experience Russian companies have had in handling infrastructure projects, citing Russian Railways (RZhD) as an example. He noted that the company “operates in many African countries, preparing projects for the creation of railroads and associated infrastructure.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of Chad’s embassy in Moscow, viewing it as a crucial and stable channel for exchanging ideas on projects aligned with N’Djamena’s economic development and social needs.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is ready to send an economic mission to Chad to discuss promising projects on-site. “President [of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno] showed particular interest in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and mentioned the experience our state corporation ‘Rosatom’ has already gained in cooperation with African and other countries, being one of the leaders in peaceful nuclear energy technology,” he noted during a press conference.

Chad is also interested in expanding defense cooperation with Russia, particularly in combating terrorism, Lavrov claimed. “Our security collaboration is developing,” he stated.

The diplomat recalled that agreements had previously been signed between the two countries, including those on “cooperation in military and military-technical areas.”

The Russian Foreign Minister’s first visit to the Republic of Chad coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the former French colony and the Soviet Union. Diplomatic ties were officially established on November 24, 1964.

The visit concluded Lavrov’s recent African tour. Before arriving in Chad, he traveled to Guinea, the Republic of Congo, and Burkina Faso starting on June 2.