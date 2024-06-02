ANC loses 30-year majority in South Africa

The ruling African National Congress has secured 40.2% of the vote in the latest general election, 17% less than in 2019

The African National Congress (ANC) has failed to garner a majority in South Africa’s general election for the first time in 30 years. The ANC secured only 40.2% of the vote, mandating coalition negotiations. Nelson Mandela led the party to power in 1994 during the nation’s first democratic elections after the fall of Apartheid.

Polling stations opened their doors on Wednesday, with 28 million voters eligible to elect new members of the National Assembly, as well as regional parliaments. More than 50 parties were vying for power, including a significant number of new contenders.

With ballot-counting completed in 99.9% of all voting districts, the ANC leads the pack with 40.21% of the vote, followed by opposition centrist Democratic Alliance party with 21.76%, and left-wing uMkhonto weSizwe at 14.59% of the vote.

The ANC’s result marks a 17-percentage point decline compared to their showing in the 2019 vote.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said final results would be declared on Sunday evening. According to South Africa’s constitution, the new parliament must convene within two weeks and elect a new president.

The party’s first deputy secretary general, Nomvula Mokonyane has stated that the ANC is “talking to everyone” regarding a possible coalition, with the party leadership expected to set red lines for negotiations “at an appropriate time.”

Several media outlets have claimed in recent days that ANC leader and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa could face pressure to step down if the party fails to garner more than 45% of the vote. However, ANC representatives have denied those rumors.

The opposition has criticized the ANC for over what it says is a failure to deliver on its “better life for all” promise, citing persistent crime, poverty and high unemployment rates.