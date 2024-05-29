icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 May, 2024 10:53
HomeAfrica

‘As we recognize Palestine, we must derecognize Israel’ – South African MP

Zolani Mkiva has called for international sanctions against Israel, citing violations of international law
‘As we recognize Palestine, we must derecognize Israel’ – South African MP
© RT / RT

Israel’s recent actions in Gaza constitute genocide against innocent people, and a clear violation of international laws, an MP with South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has said in an exclusive interview with RT.

Zolani Mkiva made the remarks shortly after an Israeli attack on a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, which reportedly caused mass civilian casualties on Sunday. 

“This is a grand-scale murder, a clear violation of the international laws,” he told RT, referring to Israel’s recent disregard for a directive from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “Israel is treating itself as a country that is above the laws,” he added. 

The South African official highlighted the need for comprehensive international pressure, including potential sanctions by the European Union and other global powers, to isolate Israel in response to its actions. “We need to push and put pressure from all fronts,” Mkiva said.

“As we recognize the state of Palestine, we must, at the same time, derecognize the state of Israel, because those are the two sides of the same coin.”  

South Africa responds to ICJ ruling on Gaza offensive
Read more
South Africa responds to ICJ ruling on Gaza offensive

On Tuesday, the South African Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the bombing of a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians, which had been designated as a safe zone. “The South African government joins the international community in condemning the deplorable and brutal attacks on innocent civilians,” it said.

The ministry also questioned the role of the international community in stopping the violence. “How long will the international community continue to watch as an entire population is annihilated before the world can unite to urgently act against these brutal and incessant attacks?”

Last week, the United Nations’ top judicial body ordered Israel to immediately halt its operation in Rafah.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas started on October 7, when the Gaza-based group launched a surprise raid into the south of the country, killing some 1,200 people and taking approximately 250 hostages. More than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation to destroy the militants, according to the enclave’s health authorities.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
NATO chooses war
0:00
25:4
What gives, Piers Morgan? Mainstream media misrepresentation of Iran, Israel, & Gaza
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies