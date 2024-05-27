icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 May, 2024 10:30
HomeAfrica

Western states trying to make another dash into Africa – Tanzanian FM

January Makamba emphasized the importance of African sovereignty and the right to choose international partners without pressure
Western states trying to make another dash into Africa – Tanzanian FM
© RT / RT

Cooperation with Africa should be built on mutuality of respect and of  benefits, Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba has insisted in an exclusive interview with RT.

The top diplomat criticized the former colonial powers and Western nations and accused them of attempting to reassert influence over Africa. The result of this push is that former colonialist states, such as France, are now “being kicked out” of places like Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, Makamba noted.

“European countries, and particularly America, right now, are trying to make a last second dash into Africa,” the foreign minister warned. 

There is, however, a determination among African leaders and nations to assert their independence and sovereignty, he claimed. To that end Makamba highlighted the importance of countries being able to freely select partners for development projects, free from external pressure. 

African unity: Why the world celebrates it READ MORE: African unity: Why the world celebrates it

“We [Africans] find it offensive to be asked to choose this one particular partner or another,” he said, adding that every nation and the continent as a whole must be able to independently pursue its interests.

Referring to political empowerment in Africa, Makamba said true progress would come through self-reliance and unity among the countries of the continent. 

“It’s not just about projects, development, mining. It’s also about political empowerment, and this we can only do ourselves, and we can only do it with unity,” he said.

Africa Day, celebrated around the world on May 25 each year, marking the establishment of the African Union, “is significant because Africa Day is about unity.”

Tanzania’s ambassador to Russia, Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta, said Tanzania is interested in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Moscow, especially in agriculture and fertilizers, as well as the mining sector, oil and gas, IT, energy, and tourism. 

Top stories

RT Features

African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Chocolate wars
0:00
24:45
Bomb Russia, obliterate Gaza, and America divided
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies