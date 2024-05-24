icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2024
Russia deepens geological research ties with African state

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the National Museum of Geology of Mozambique and the Karpinsky Institute
Russia has deepened cooperation with research organizations in Africa by signing a new agreement with the National Museum of Geology of Mozambique. The A.P. Karpinsky Russian Geological Research Institute has launched a specialized geology class, the institute’s press service reported on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy and Russian diplomats.

Mozambique is rich in natural resources, especially in coal, graphite, iron ore, as well as natural gas and bauxite, and others.

Speaking at the event, Pavel Khimchenko, the head of the institute, noted that the contribution of Soviet geologists to mineral management awareness in Mozambique is significant. “We are glad to return to this cooperation and transfer our knowledge, strengthening friendly and professional relations,” he said.

“In our Karpinsky Classes we share with students and experts the results of the latest research by the Karpinsky Institute geologists and we show modern methodological and IT developments,” he added. 

Khimchenko also stated that the new facilities would advance the Russian geological school through hosting open lectures, seminars, and hands-on activities. The classes will also function as hubs for collaborative projects.

The geological class is equipped with methodological and graphic materials, specialized geological literature and maps. Additionally, the classroom is set up to facilitate regular online sessions, including professional courses for geologists and popular science lectures for a broader audience, following a methodology developed by Russian experts.

The institute's geology course in Mozambique has become its third in Africa. In December, Russian geologists launched Karpinsky Classes in Ethiopia and Ghana, two African nations known for their rich natural resources. Ethiopia in particular is noted for its production of gold and precious stones, along with deposits of tantalum ore, coal, and other minerals.

