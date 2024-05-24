icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 May, 2024 09:57
HomeAfrica

Ex-military ruler sworn in as president in Sahel state

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was declared the winner of Chad’s contested May 6 elections after three years as interim leader
Ex-military ruler sworn in as president in Sahel state
Chad President-elect General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (C) arrives for his inauguration at the Palace of Arts and Culture in N'Djamena on May 23, 2024. ©  Joris Bolomey / AFP

Former military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been sworn in as president of Chad, making the Central African state the first among a group of Sahel countries under military control to transition to civilian rule.

The president-elect, who won a contested vote earlier this month, took the oath of office on Thursday at a ceremony in the capital, N’Djamena. The event was attended by several regional leaders, including Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe and his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh AI-Ghazouani, who is also the current African Union chairman.

The military ruler of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, and the interim prime minister of Niger’s military government were also in attendance.

The swearing-in came a week after the Chadian Constitutional Council declared that Mahamat Deby had won the disputed May 6 election outright by claiming 61% of the total ballots cast.

Succes Masra, his main opponent, obtained 18.53% and had filed an appeal to have the results annulled due to alleged “blatant irregularities” and “serious violations of electoral law.” 

Masra, who was appointed prime minister by Mahamat Deby’s military government in January, resigned on Wednesday after the Constitutional Council confirmed the results, rendering his challenge unsuccessful.

Mahamat Deby first took power as interim leader in 2021 after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who had ruled Chad for three decades, was killed fighting rebels. He promised to hold elections within 18 months, but in 2022, the military regime extended the deadline by two years, to October 2024, sparking protests that killed dozens of civilians.

The former French colony adopted a new constitution following a referendum in December, allowing the military ruler to run for president.

In his inaugural speech on Thursday, Mahamat Deby said the return to constitutional order “opens the way to a better future” for Chad.

Chad opposition challenges military ruler’s presidential victory READ MORE: Chad opposition challenges military ruler’s presidential victory

“To my brothers and sisters who did not choose me... I would like to say that I respect your choice, which contributes to the vitality of our democracy,” he said.

“We must surpass ourselves to strengthen our democracy and build a new Chad, resolutely focused on integrated and harmonious development,” the president added.

Mahamat Deby made several pledges, including modernizing agriculture and livestock farming – the two pillars of the Sahel state’s economy – during his five-year term. He also promised to devote 70% of the government budget to social welfare programs, such as improving access to education, water, health, energy, and food security.

Shortly after the swearing-in, the new government announced Chad’s ambassador to China, Allamaye Halina, as prime minister after Masra’s resignation.

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Israel in the dock
0:00
25:22
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies