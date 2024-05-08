icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 May, 2024
At least 228 dead in Kenya floods

Heavy downpours have caused deluges and landslides in the East African state
Residents are seen in a flooded street of Mathare neighborhood after heavy rains as they try to evacuate the area with their important belongings in Nairobi, Kenya on April 24, 2024. ©  Gerald Anderson/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kenyan officials reported on Sunday that the death toll from heavy rains that are causing flooding and other widespread damage in the country has reached 228. 

The adverse weather conditions have resulted in more than 212,000 people being displaced, while at least 164 have been injured, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry. 

President William Ruto has pledged emergency financial aid of 10,000 shillings ($75) to every household affected by the disaster, as well as promising to rebuild educational facilities.  

“The government has set aside 1 billion Kenyan shillings ($7.5 million) to rebuild all the schools affected by floods,” he said during a visit to informal settlements.  

Ruto also elaborated on his ‘Affordable Housing’ project, stating it would prevent future displacements due to flooding and landslides. The plans include building 20,000 houses for residents of Nairobi’s informal settlements, highlighting its dual purpose of providing dignified housing and protecting riparian areas to prevent future crises. 

In recent weeks, East Africa has experienced persistent heavy rains due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, intensifying the usual seasonal downpours and resulting in numerous fatalities in Tanzania and neighboring Burundi. 

