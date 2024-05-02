icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates
2 May, 2024 10:18
HomeAfrica

‘Immortal Regiment’ marches in African state (PHOTOS)

Dozens of people joined the event in DR Congo for the fourth time
‘Immortal Regiment’ marches in African state (PHOTOS)
©  Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

An ‘Immortal Regiment’ march took place on Wednesday in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in the run-up to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet victory in WWII, RIА Novosti reported, citing the Russian Embassy.

Diplomats said dozens of people attended the event in Kinshasa, organized for the fourth time in the Central African state. A six-meter-wide Russian flag was carried at the front of the column.

The procession was led by the Russian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Alexey Sentebov. The participants held up photographs of relatives who fought against the Nazi forces in WWII. 

“Among them were compatriots, embassy staff, Russian military observers, personnel from the UN police mission for stabilization in the DRC, and local graduates of Soviet and Russian universities,” the Russian Embassy said. Several Congolese citizens took part in the event. 

RT
©  Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ is a large-scale civic ceremony held in cities across Russia and the world, at which people carry photos of their relatives who fought in WWII, as an expression of gratitude to the Red Army for its decisive role in the defeat of the Axis powers.

The concept of the ‘Immortal Regiment’ started in the Russian city of Tomsk in 2012, and has since gained traction nationally and further afield.

‘Immortal Regiment’ marches in African state (PHOTOS)
People сarry an ‘Immortal Regiment’ banner in the Democratic Republic of the Congo © RT

Top stories

RT Features

Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of subway systems
0:00
27:33
Unending tension: Soviet - US relations & their implications for today
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies