icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Belarus reveals alleged plot to attack Minsk from EU
25 Apr, 2024 09:43
HomeAfrica

EU state seeks to compensate Africa for slavery and colonial crimes

Portugal brought nearly half of the 12.5 million slaves from the continent to the Americas to work on plantations
EU state seeks to compensate Africa for slavery and colonial crimes
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. ©  AP Photo/Armando Franca

Portugal accepts full responsibility for crimes committed during the colonial and transatlantic slavery eras and must offer reparations for the mistakes of the past, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday.

Rebelo de Sousa made the statement at a dinner event with foreign reporters in Portugal, according to multiple news outlets, including local media.

“We have to pay the costs. Are there actions that were not punished [where] those responsible were not arrested? Are there goods that were looted and were not returned? Let’s see how we can repair this,” Rebelo de Sousa said.

Portugal became the first European nation to play a significant role in slave trading in the 15th century, according to historians. The southern European nation brought more enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean than any other country during the colonial era — nearly half of the 12.5 million who were forcibly removed from their homeland and brought to the Americas.

More than two million Africans are believed to have died en route from their home countries to the Americas, where slaves were forced to work on plantations between the 15th and 19th centuries.

African and Caribbean governments and activists have long demanded monetary compensation and other forms of accountability for slavery and colonization in their respective countries.

Last year, the Portuguese President said Lisbon should formally apologize for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, which the UN has labeled as the largest forced migration in history. The country, however, stopped short of a full apology.

Poisoned gifts: The West’s apologies and reparations can be another tool to enslave Africa READ MORE: Poisoned gifts: The West’s apologies and reparations can be another tool to enslave Africa

On Tuesday, Rebelo de Sousa insisted that merely apologizing for past wrongs is not enough.

“Apologizing is sometimes the easiest thing to do; you apologize, turn your back, and the job is done. No, it’s taking responsibility for the future of what we did, good and bad, in the past,” he said, according to The Portugal News.

Brazil — a former Portuguese colony where most of the estimated 5.8 million trafficked Africans were sent, announced last year plans to offer technology and industrial and agricultural assistance as reparations to African countries.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dating
0:00
28:20
Did the Bible tell the US to support Israeli genocide?
0:00
27:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies