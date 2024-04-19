icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
19 Apr, 2024 16:08
HomeAfrica

Russian exports to Africa exceed sales to Americas – media

The world’s second-biggest continent saw a 100% increase in purchases of Russian goods
Russian exports to Africa exceed sales to Americas – media
© Global Look Press / Han Xu

The African continent has significantly boosted imports from Russia, outperforming Moscow’s trading partners from North and South America, according to local macroeconomic data cited by Russian business daily RBK.

In 2023, the share of African imports in Russia’s overall export volumes saw a 100% year-on-year increase from 2.5% to nearly 5%, the media outlet reported, citing the Federal Customs Service (FCS).

Meanwhile, the portion for the ‘America’ macroregion, which includes the Caribbean, Central America, South America and North America, reportedly dropped to 2.9% in 2022 compared to 3.5% recorded in the previous year. In monetary terms, Russian exports to African nations increased by 43% to $21.2 billion, while sales to the countries of North and South America declined by 40% to $12.2 billion.

In comparison to the “pre-sanctions” year of 2021, Africa’s share in Russian exports increased from 3% to 5%, while America’s portion decreased from 6% to 3%, according to the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CAMAC), as cited by RBK.

Russians fear losing jobs to AI – poll  READ MORE: Russians fear losing jobs to AI – poll 

In 2023, exports of Russian petroleum products to Africa almost doubled, with wheat exports also growing significantly, the outlet said.

African countries’ share in Russian trade turnover (4.2%) are in line with the continent’s contribution to the world economy and global trade, which is hovering around 3%, according to Alexander Firanchuk, a senior research associate at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

Russian exports to the US specifically have seen a nearly six-fold decline since spring 2022, when the first sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict were imposed, Firanchuk said, adding that the major drop in trade relations has led to reduced importance for the whole region. Some 70% of the exports to the US for 2024 so far have come from fertilizers and nuclear fuel – some of the only Russian exports to the US not impacted by sanctions or tariffs.

READ MORE: Russia and African nation strengthen security partnership

According to Firanchuk, prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US accounted for nearly half of Russian exports to North and South America.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies