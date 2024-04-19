icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
19 Apr, 2024 14:14
HomeAfrica

Paris slams expulsion of diplomats from African state

Burkina Faso’s charges against the officials are unfounded, the French Foreign Ministry says
Paris slams expulsion of diplomats from African state
FILE PHOTO: An armed man stands in front of the entrance to the French Embassy in Ouagadougou. ©  AFP

France has criticized Burkina Faso’s military government for expelling three French diplomats from the West African nation after alleging that they had engaged in “subversive” activities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said the accusations were “baseless” and that the Burkinabe authorities had made the decision on no “legitimate” grounds.

“France regrets Burkina Faso’s decision to move ahead with the expulsion of French diplomats and staffers, some of whom were serving at the Embassy of France in Burkina Faso,” the ministry stated.

On Tuesday, authorities in the Sahel nation declared as personae non gratae two political advisers – Guillaume Reisacher and Herve Fournier, as well as another employee at the French embassy in Ouagadougou, Gwenaielle Habouzit.

READ MORE: France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order

The three staff members had 48 hours to leave the country, a deadline that expired on Thursday.

The incident is the latest in a number of major diplomatic setbacks that Paris has suffered in its former colony in recent years, including the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Paris and Ouagadougou have been at odds since Burkina Faso’s military took power in a coup in 2022. Early last year, the interim government canceled a military assistance agreement with France that had been in place since the country gained independence in 1960.

African nation expels French diplomats READ MORE: African nation expels French diplomats

French troops stationed there to fight jihadist insurgents as part of a Sahel security mission have since been kicked out. Several French news agencies, including broadcasts by television channel France 24 and Burkina-Radio France International, have been suspended in Burkina Faso, with the military leaders accusing the networks of spreading disinformation and serving as a platform for militant groups.

In September, French defense attache Emmanuel Pasquier and his team were forced to leave Burkina Faso on similar charges of “subversive activities.” An anonymous French Foreign Ministry spokesperson reportedly dismissed the accusations as “fanciful.”

On Thursday, the ministry commended “the commitment and consummate professionalism of the diplomats and staffers” at the embassy in Ouagadougou, stating that their work conforms with international law.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies