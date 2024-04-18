icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
18 Apr, 2024 09:38
HomeAfrica

Russia surpassing EU in wheat supplies to North Africa – report

Moscow is said to have “captured” a significant market share in Algeria, one of the bloc’s top three supply destinations
Russia surpassing EU in wheat supplies to North Africa – report
FILE PHOTO: A combine harvests wheat in a field in the vicinity of the village of Kurgany, Novoselovsky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin

European Union wheat exports to North Africa fell by 25% in the first seven months of the 2023-2024 growing season, with Russian supplies dominating the region’s market, according to a report released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The report was compiled using supply-and-demand estimates for April from the World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB) on wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, meat, poultry eggs, and milk.

According to the data, EU exports are expected to fall by 2 million tons to 34.5 million tons in April as the bloc loses market share to Russia in Africa and the Middle East.

“Russia’s record wheat supplies continue to make its exports more competitive than the EU, with unabated shipments raising the Russia export forecast 1.0 million tons this month to a record 52.0 million tons,” it stated.

Algeria, one of the EU’s top three export destinations that has historically relied on EU wheat, has been “captured” by Russia after the North African nation’s government sought to diversify bread wheat suppliers, according to the USDA. Over the past five years, the EU has held an 85% market share in Algiers, it added.

“Russia wheat exports to Algeria have since expanded significantly. With Algerian millers indicating satisfaction with Russian supplies, Russia and the European Union have battled for majority market share so far this year,” the report said.

In February, the Rusagrotrans analytical center ranked Algeria fifth among the top Russian wheat importers. Moscow exported 1.6 million tons of wheat to Algeria during the 2023-24 crop year – a 20% increase over the previous season, according to the institution.

EU preparing tariffs on Russian grain – FT READ MORE: EU preparing tariffs on Russian grain – FT

Earlier this month, Eduard Zernin, the head of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, told pole.rf magazine that Russia’s share of the global grain market would exceed 25%. The country’s reliance on its three largest importers – Türkiye, Egypt, and Iran – will decrease as supplies to new markets grow, he said.

Egypt, one of the world’s leading wheat importers and Russia’s largest grain buyer, has proposed hosting an international logistics hub for grain in the Suez Canal zone. The North African country and Moscow are in talks about building the facility, which would connect to one of the world’s busiest waterways and be used to store Russian wheat and distribute it to neighboring nations.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: what is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The West’s crazy fascination with drug busts in Russia
0:00
25:59
The cost of esports
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies