icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
12 Apr, 2024 09:16
HomeAfrica

African states recall Johnson & Johnson children’s medicine

Kenya has followed Nigeria in withdrawing a batch of cough syrups, saying they contain deadly toxins
African states recall Johnson & Johnson children’s medicine
FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed at company offices in Irvine, California. ©  Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP

Kenya’s drug regulator says it is recalling a batch of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) children’s cough syrup, Benylin Pediatric, due to concerns that the product contains an unacceptable level of a potentially fatal toxic substance.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kenyan Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) said its decision was prompted by an alert that Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had recalled the oral medication. The syrup is also used to treat hay fever and other allergic conditions in children aged two to 12.

The batch being recalled was manufactured by JNJ in South Africa in May 2021 and has an expiration date of April 2024, according to the PPB. There are concerns that it could contain potentially fatal levels of the contaminant diethylene glycol.

“The PPB advises all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare workers and members of the public to immediately quarantine the product and stop distribution, sale, issuing or use of the product,” the East African nation’s poisons board stated.

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s drug regulatory authority, NAFDAC, announced the recall of a batch of the same medication following laboratory toxicity findings.

READ MORE: Over 50 Indian cough-syrup makers fail quality test – report

“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals,” NAFDAC said in a public notice published on its website.

Diethylene glycol has been reported to cause abdominal pain, an inability to pass urine, and acute kidney injury, which can be fatal. It has been linked to the deaths of several children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon since 2022 after they consumed Indian-made cough syrups.

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reconsidering Assange: Biden’s shift in the winds of justice
0:00
27:25
After office: What are the Obamas doing since leaving the White House?
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies