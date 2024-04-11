icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
British-trained commando apprehended in botched Ukrainian sabotage op – Moscow
11 Apr, 2024 09:37
HomeAfrica

Over 25 million facing humanitarian crisis in Sudan – UN

The number of displaced people has now reached 8.5 million, the organization’s refugee agency reports
Over 25 million facing humanitarian crisis in Sudan – UN
FILE PHOTO: Refugee women from Sudan at the water point in Transit Camp 1 in the southern Sudanese border town of Renk. ©  Eva-Maria Krafczyk/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than 25 million people in Sudan are facing a humanitarian crisis as fighting continues to grip the northeast African nation, the UN Refugee Agency warned on Tuesday. 

Thousands of refugees are fleeing the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a daily basis. The majority are reportedly seeking refuge in South Sudan.  

According to Olga Sarrado, a spokesperson for UNHCR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), the total number of displaced has now exceeded 8.5 million people, “with 1.8 million of them crossing borders.”  

Marie-Helene Verney, UNHCR’s representative in South Sudan, highlighted the scale of the crisis: “If we’re talking about Germany, that would be 4.5 million people arriving in one year, in less than one year, and if we’re talking about the United States, that would be 17.6 million people arriving in less than one year.” 

READ MORE: Sudan makes demand in exchange for peace mediation

Earlier in March, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that “almost half of the population… are in urgent need of food and medical aid.” 

Clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF erupted in mid-April last year. The UN says at least 14,600 people have been killed and 26,000 others injured in 11 months of fighting across the nation. 

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silent aggression: Protecting North Sea infrastructure while ignoring the Nord Stream attack on Russia
0:00
27:54
The cost of fast food
0:00
23:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies