Police detain South Africa’s former parliamentary speaker

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula turned herself in to law enforcement after resigning from her position on Wednesday over a graft probe

South African parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced her resignation on Wednesday amid corruption allegations and has been detained and charged with bribery and money laundering.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before a court in the capital of Pretoria on Thursday after handing herself in to police.

“Charges against Ms Mapisa-Nqakula are 12 counts of corruption … and one of money laundering,” AFP quoted National Prosecuting Authority official Bheki Manyathi as telling the court.

On Wednesday, the politician, a member of the country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, announced she was stepping down as speaker with “immediate effect” to protect the integrity of the parliament and focus on the probe against her. She had held the position since 2021.

“Given the seriousness of the much-publicized allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role,” she stated in her resignation letter.

The former speaker is facing accusations of accepting $135,000 in bribes over a three-year period while serving as defense minister between 2014 and 2021. She allegedly received more than $15,000 and a wig during a meeting in February 2019 at a South African international airport.

Prosecutors also claim that the politician solicited an additional $105,000 bribe, which was not paid. The alleged giver of the bribe was a member of the country’s defense forces. Investigations also reportedly found that the 67-year-old activist, who had a long history in the anti-apartheid movement, solicited 2.3 million rand (more than $122,000) in gift bags from a former military contractor. She has denied all graft allegations.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation and subsequent detention came after a court rejected her application to prevent police from arresting and prosecuting her.

Last month, an investigative team raided Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Johannesburg. She had sought legal action to challenge the validity of the search and seizure warrant, as well as to have the court disclose the evidence against her.

The ANC party, which is gearing up for a national election on May 29, has said it will “enforce its integrity and step aside policies based on the facts as they arise” in the investigation into Mapisa-Nqakula, who had previously taken leave from parliament.

The party, which has been in power for three decades, is facing the possibility of losing its overall majority in next month’s vote.