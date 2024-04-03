icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
African state issues hunger alert

Millions in Zimbabwe will face food shortages this year as a result of a severe drought, according to the government
African state issues hunger alert
Zimbabwe © Getty Images / Christian Ender / Contributor

Zimbabwe declared a national state of disaster on Wednesday, as a severe drought continues to affect the African nation. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country needs $2 billion in aid to feed millions facing hunger.

Mnangagwa told a press conference in Harare that due to very low rainfall more than 2.7 million people in the country will not have enough food to put on the table this year.

“No Zimbabwean must succumb or die from hunger,” Mnangagwa said. The president then formalized the official response, stating: “To that end, I do hereby declare a nationwide State of Disaster, due to the El Nino-induced drought.” 

He also noted that “Preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of $2 billion towards various interventions we envisage in our national response.”

According to Mnangagwa, the government would prioritize winter cropping to boost reserves, and work with the private sector to import grains.

In southern Africa, Zimbabwe is the third country to formally designate a drought a national disaster, after Malawi and Zambia.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

Russia donates 200,000 tons of wheat to six African nations

Most provinces in landlocked Zimbabwe have seen crop failure since November, with hotter areas writing off harvests of corn and other staples.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the latest El Nino is one of the five strongest occurrences ever recorded. It reached a peak in December but should still result in above-normal temperatures until May over almost all land areas, the organization is warning.

Humanitarian agencies, including the World Food Programme, have described the hunger situation as ‘dire,’ calling for more aid.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
'We'll wipe them out in the outhouse': Russia's long and bloody fight against terrorism
'We'll wipe them out in the outhouse': Russia's long and bloody fight against terrorism

