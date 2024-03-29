icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2024 09:35
HomeAfrica

Putin and South African leader discuss Ukraine peace possibility

Moscow is ready for “serious” talks to end the conflict, the Russian president has said
Putin and South African leader discuss Ukraine peace possibility
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. ©  Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi

Russia remains committed to engaging in substantive discussions about a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, which has lasted for more than two years, President Vladimir Putin has reiterated.

Putin made the comment to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, who mentioned the African peace mission for the Russia-Ukraine crisis during a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“In light of the peace initiative advanced by African states to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa briefed Vladimir Putin on South Africa’s intention to continue working in this area with due regard for Russia’s legitimate interests,” it stated.

Last June, the South African president led a seven-member delegation of leaders from across the continent under the African Peace Initiative to Russia and Ukraine, seeking to secure ceasefire commitments from both sides. Moscow expressed interest in exploring further a ten-point plan proposed by the mission, but Kiev has insisted that the only acceptable peace formula is Russia’s unconditional withdrawal from all territories Ukraine claims as its own.

Leaders of the diplomatic mission, who have all declared non-alignment in the dispute, have said they cannot remain silent while the fighting continues because it has exacerbated the continent’s economic hardships.

‘To shield the continent from Western pressure’: Why African leaders seek peace between Russia and Ukraine READ MORE: ‘To shield the continent from Western pressure’: Why African leaders seek peace between Russia and Ukraine

Aside from the Ukraine conflict, during the Thursday call, Ramaphosa expressed “deep condolences and feelings of solidarity” to Moscow following last Friday’s massacre at Crocus City Hall and discussed a variety of areas of cooperation with Putin, including energy and trade.

“The leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between their countries,” the Kremlin said, adding that they also talked about interactions within the expanded BRICS group as Moscow takes over the bloc’s chairmanship from Pretoria.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The absolutely awful state of US infrastructure & is P. Diddy the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop?
0:00
26:13
CrossTalk: Genocide-in-arms
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies