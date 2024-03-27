Russia and Namibia seeking to expand trade – Lavrov

Moscow and Windhoek also agreed a number of new investment projects, the Russian foreign minister said

Russia and Namibia are seeking to increase bilateral trade and investment in various economic sectors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after a meeting with his Namibian counterpart, Peya Mushelenga.

During a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov said the two countries intended to resume bilateral consultations on foreign policy and the economy.

“Unfortunately, bilateral trade is still very modest. We confirmed today our mutual interest in expanding trade and implementing investment projects,” he said.

The foreign minister highlighted potential areas for cooperation, such as joint ventures in exploring, extracting, and refining mineral resources like uranium and diamonds. He also mentioned the energy sector, agriculture, cultural exchange, tourism, fisheries, healthcare, and sports.

Namibia has become a leading supplier of oysters to Russia, with shipments amounting to 337 tons in 2023, according to data from the Russian Federal Fishery Agency (Rosrybolovstvo).

The Namibian foreign minister emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, not only economically, but also politically. Namibia wants to resume political consultations between the two states. These will be organized alternately in Moscow and Windhoek, Mushelenga added.

The two ministers also discussed the possibility of broadening collaboration within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, Lavrov said. Namibia took part in the inaugural summit in Sochi in 2019, and the summit that was held in St. Petersburg last year. Lavrov said he expects Mushelenga to attend a meeting of foreign ministers in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in autumn.

The Russian diplomat also expressed gratitude to Mushelenga for the condolences extended by the government of the southern African country following Friday’s terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, which resulted in the deaths of at least 140 people.

Lavrov also acknowledged Namibia’s “solidarity with a number of Russia’s initiatives in the UN, including the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, outer space and disarmament matters, and cyber security.”