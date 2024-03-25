icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire
25 Mar, 2024 14:48
HomeAfrica

Deaths in Nigeria after aid distribution stampede

A large crowd reportedly gathered to receive $3.70 donations at an event that descended into chaos on Sunday
Deaths in Nigeria after aid distribution stampede
FILE PHOTO. ©  CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP

At least seven people were killed in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of aid over the weekend in the city of Bauchi in northeastern Nigeria, local media reported on Monday, citing the West African nation’s authorities.

Ahmed Wakilin, the Bauchi police command’s spokesman, said in a statement published by local outlets that the victims included four women and three girls, ranging in age from eight to 55. Six of them were declared dead at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, while the other died at home, police said.

The chaos broke out on Sunday when a crowd of residents gathered at the Shafa Holdings Company to reportedly receive 5,000 naira ($3.70) each at a charity event organized by a philanthropist. Such programs are mostly held during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to give to charity.

Russia trained 70% of former French colony’s researchers – official
Read more
Russia trained 70% of former French colony’s researchers – official

The authorities have said they are now investigating the cause of the incident.

The Bauchi stampede comes just days after some students were injured during the distribution of rice at Nasarawa State University in north-central Nigeria. Last month, the Nigeria Customs Service reported a stampede at its subsidized rice selling point in Yaba, Lagos, that left several dead and others injured.

Africa’s most populous country has been plagued by food insecurity and economic hardship since mid-2023, following President Bola Tinubu’s elimination of fuel subsidies and sweeping exchange rate reform, when he came into office last May. In July, Abuja declared a state of emergency as a result of food shortages and surging prices.

The country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) previously stated that the year-on-year increase in food inflation was caused by price increases in commodities such as oil, yams, bread, cereals, and fish. The NBS reported last week that Nigeria’s inflation rate reached an all-time high of 31.7% in February.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Why would the US risk nuclear war with Russia for Ukraine?’ – former defense official challenged
0:00
28:23
Schumer VS. Netanyahu, Putin’s election victory, & Assange’s deal: The weekly round Robin
0:00
25:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies