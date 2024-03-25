icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2024 09:08
HomeAfrica

Opposition set to take power in African state after violent clashes

Rivals have conceded defeat in Senegal’s election, congratulating previously imprisoned Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his ‘victory’
Opposition set to take power in African state after violent clashes
Presidential candidate for the Diomaye President coalition Bassirou Diomaye Faye gestures after casting his ballot at the École Ndiandiaye polling station in Ndiaganiao on March 24, 2024. ©  SEYLLOU / AFP

Senegalese opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye is being hailed as the winner in the West African nation’s presidential elections, with early results from Sunday’s vote putting him ahead of other contenders, including the ruling party’s candidate.

Faye has received phone calls from 13 of his 18 competitors congratulating him on his victory, local media reported on Monday, citing the Patriots for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity Party (PASTEF) leader’s campaign director, Moustapha Guirassy.

While the official results are not expected until later this week, Faye’s supporters reportedly began celebrating on the streets in the capital, Dakar, late on Sunday after early indications showed him winning a majority of votes.

However, his main rival, former prime minister Amadou Ba of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, has denied defeat, claiming in a statement cited by Reuters that a run-off election would be required to determine the winner.

More than 7 million people were registered to vote in over 15,000 polling stations across the former French colony, which has a population of approximately 18 million. According to Senegalese broadcaster RTS, the turnout was around 71%.

The elections were supposed to take place last month, but outgoing President Macky Sall postponed the poll, sparking deadly clashes in the African nation. Earlier plans to postpone voting until December were deemed unconstitutional by the country’s top election court, which ordered the government to hold them before Sall’s tenure expired on April 2.

African nation resets election date after unrest READ MORE: African nation resets election date after unrest

Sall did not run in the election, making it the first time in Senegal’s history that an incumbent was not on the ballot. He said the decision to delay the vote was necessary to resolve a dispute between the judiciary and lawmakers over the exclusion of key opposition figures from the final electoral list. PASTEF’s previous leader, Ousmane Sonko, who had been in jail, was among the candidates disqualified over his alleged criminal record.

Faye, a co-founder of the PASTEF coalition, was also imprisoned nearly a year ago on charges of defamation and contempt of court. Earlier this month, President Sall signed an amnesty law that let Sonko and Faye out of prison just days before the elections, with both campaigning under the banner “Diomaye is Sonko.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Why would the US risk nuclear war with Russia for Ukraine?’ – former defense official challenged
0:00
28:23
Schumer VS. Netanyahu, Putin’s election victory, & Assange’s deal: The weekly round Robin
0:00
25:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies