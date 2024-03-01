icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2024 09:30
HomeAfrica

Chad opposition leader killed in gun battle

The Sahel nation’s military government had accused Yaya Dillo of leading a deadly attack on a state security agency
Chad opposition leader killed in gun battle
FILE PHOTO: Chad former presidential election candidate Yaya Dillo gives a press conference on April 30, 2021 in N'djamena. ©  Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Chadian opposition figure Yaya Dillo, who was also the cousin of the Sahel nation’s transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been killed in a clash with security forces, authorities announced on Thursday.

The military government accused the leader of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF) of leading an armed raid on the National State Security Agency (ANSE) on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of an unspecified number of people.

State prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye told reporters that Dillo was among several people killed when he led the attack on the ANSE.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dillo had denied involvement in the attack, with his last Facebook update announcing that soldiers had surrounded him and others at the PSF headquarters in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena. He also reported that PSF finance secretary Ahmed Torabi, whom the government claimed had been arrested for attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court president, had been shot and killed on Tuesday.

The PSF’s general secretary told Reuters that soldiers had opened fire outside the ANSE building on a group of party members who had gone there to retrieve Torabi’s body.

Heavy gunfire was reported in N’Djamena, near Dillo’s main party office on Wednesday, following the internal security agency headquarters clashes. The opposition PSF headquarters was later cordoned off, according to Reuters.

Chadian Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah had said the situation was completely under control, with arrests made and others being sought.

On Thursday, Koulamallah told the AFP news agency that the opposition figure had died “where he had retreated, at the headquarters of his party.” 

“He didn’t want to surrender and fired on law enforcement,” Koulamallah added.

Several deaths in African state after attack on security agency READ MORE: Several deaths in African state after attack on security agency

The violence comes after the Chadian electoral agency announced on Tuesday that presidential elections would be held in May, with a possible runoff in June, to return the former French colony to civilian rule after three years of military control.

Dillo, an outspoken critic of the Central African nation’s interim ruler, Mahamat Idriss Deby, had planned to run for president. Deby has been the leader of the military government since his father, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed while fighting rebels in 2021 after ruling the landlocked country for three years.

On Tuesday, Dillo issued a statement warning the US government and the European Union not to fund Deby’s “illegal” election campaign. He said any such aid for the ruling MPS party (Mouvement patriotique du salut) would be interpreted by Chadians as an approval of the “dictatorship” in the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Politicking genocide
0:00
25:13
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies