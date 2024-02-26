ECOWAS is internally weak – Kenyan analyst

The bloc has delivered nothing for West Africa, Ken Bosire has told RT

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) lacks internal strength, independent Kenyan analyst Ken Bosire has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Bosire believes the West African bloc “has delivered nothing,” so it is not surprising that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger decided to withdraw.

He also claimed that modern neocolonialism is even worse than the era of colonization, saying it is “evil because it sucks the blood out of the country.”

“Each time there’s a problem, like in those regions… most of them French-speaking, France has always responded by sending in troops, ostensibly to protect its own interests, not the interests of the residents,” Bosire stated.

In January, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced that they were immediately withdrawing from ECOWAS, accusing it of serving foreign interests and posing a threat to the countries. The regional bloc had imposed sanctions on the three former French colonies to pressure them into restoring democratic rule after their governments were overthrown in coups.

The three countries established the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the new organization is also pursuing rapprochement with Russia, while Moscow continues to work actively with African nations in a wide range of areas.

Commenting earlier on the exit of the three African nations from ECOWAS, Zakharova said Russia is closely following the situation. She expressed hope that the problems with relations between the members of the association can be resolved through dialogue.

On Saturday, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray announced that the bloc is lifting the sanctions imposed on Niger following last summer’s military coup.