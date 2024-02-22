icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev poses threat to Russian existence – Medvedev
22 Feb, 2024 09:49
HomeAfrica

Africa promotes initiative to peacefully resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

The leaders of seven African states are planning to visit Moscow and Kiev together
Africa promotes initiative to peacefully resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict
Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka, South Africa's ambassador to Russia ©  RT

A number of African leaders have plans to visit Russia and Ukraine, with the aim of persuading President Vladimir Zelensky to initiate negotiations with Moscow, South Africa’s Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told TASS on Tuesday. 

The heads of state of Egypt, South Africa, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros are members of this peace initiative.

Maqetuka believes it is “only a question of rhetoric” how to “deal with the decree” signed by Zelensky that prevents him from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“African leaders will work on how to solve this problem. Therefore, the next round of talks will start in Kiev. The heads of state will go there to convey the position voiced by Putin in (St.) Petersburg, and then will go to Russia and, hopefully, be able to present a solution to the problem,” the diplomat added. 

Russia donates 200,000 tons of wheat to six African nations READ MORE: Russia donates 200,000 tons of wheat to six African nations

Such a visit could take place after elections are held in South Africa this summer, Maqetuka noted.

Last June, the leaders of the seven countries visited Kiev and Saint Petersburg and presented a 10-point peace initiative.

This called for the de-escalation of the conflict on both sides, diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, a prisoner exchange, and post-war reconstruction. 

In response to some of these points, Putin pointed out that Kiev itself had withdrawn from negotiations with Moscow.

Earlier, South Africa called on Kiev to invite Russia to meetings devoted to the discussion of the “formula of peace.”

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of child care
0:00
21:28
CrossTalk: ‘A war of lies’
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies