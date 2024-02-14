icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin responds to report Putin offered to freeze Ukraine conflict
14 Feb, 2024 10:14
Red Sea region ‘already on fire’ – former Egyptian foreign minister

Israel is using whatever level of force it wants without accountability, Nabil Fahmi told RT
Red Sea region ‘already on fire’ – former Egyptian foreign minister
FILE PHOTO: Former foreign Minister of Egypt Nabil Fahmi at the Valdai International Discussion Club conference. ©  Vitaliy Belousov / Sputnik

The Red Sea region is “on fire,” Egyptian diplomat Nabil Fahmi has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Fahmi, Egypt’s former minister of foreign affairs, who is now the dean of the School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the American University in Cairo, believes that Israel has the ability to use any amount of force it wants in any area without accountability.

“[Israel] did it in Gaza City, they did it in Khan Yunis, and now they’re doing it in Rafah, where they end up killing more Palestinians, they also end up creating a serious problem with the Egyptians on the other side of the border,” the diplomat said. He added that there are multiple problems in the Red Sea region. 

“The humanitarian issue of the Palestinians, the attempt of Israelis to displace Palestinians across the border to reduce the density of Palestinians in Gaza, and the national security implications on Egypt’s border” are among them, the former minister stated. 

Commenting on border security, the diplomat stressed that “it’s very dangerous and they [Israel] should not play this game.”

On Monday, South Africa asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider intervening to prevent Israel’s upcoming ground attack on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, to prevent further violations of Palestinian rights.

Over 85% of the territory’s inhabitants have been displaced since Israel declared war four months ago, many more than once, and hundreds of thousands live in famine conditions, according to the UN.

According to survivors, Israel has driven most of Gaza’s population into Rafah with repeated evacuation orders. West Jerusalem has framed its offensive on Rafah as necessary to eradicate Hamas, insisting the city is the “last bastion” of the militant group. 

