icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2024 10:15
HomeAfrica

Major Russian automaker planning to launch production in African nation – envoy

Ethiopia could start assembling Lada vehicles, according to Evgeny Terekhin
Major Russian automaker planning to launch production in African nation – envoy
FILE PHOTO: A Lada Granta Cross at the 2018 Moscow International Car Salon. ©  Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik

Ethiopia and Russian carmaker Lada are working on plans to set up a production facility in the country, Moscow’s ambassador to Addis Ababa, Evgeny Terekhin, told RIA Novosti on Monday. 

According to the diplomat, Lada already has a foothold in the east African country and has established a reputation for reliability, making Ethiopia a promising location for an assembly plant. 

“The domestic Lada is well known in Ethiopia and still makes up a significant share of the local taxi services. Their deliveries began in the 1970s,” Terekhin stated. 

The envoy noted that Addis Ababa already has “the necessary experience of cooperation with foreign partners,” and said discussions are underway on potential Lada assembly facilities.    

Local media reported in December that Ethio-Engineering Group (EEG) and Russian carmaker Avtovaz had signed an agreement to produce Lada vehicles in the African country.  

READ MORE: Major Russian automaker inks deal to produce cars in Africa

Earlier this year, Avtovaz CEO Maxim Sokolov said the company could develop special modifications of its vehicles to suit African buyers, including a modified Lada Niva.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
‘Biden is a tool of the warfare state, Trump won’t end forever wars in a 2nd term’ (David Stockman)
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies