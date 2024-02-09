icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2024
New BRICS member describes first meeting in Moscow as ‘diplomatic victory’

The political consultations between Ethiopia and Russia were praised by the African country’s foreign ministry
FILE PHOTO: Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Meles Alem holds a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 14, 2022. ©  Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ethiopia’s first BRICS meeting since joining the group last month has been described as a “diplomatic victory” for the African country by Meles Alem, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia was one of five nations that acceded to BRICS at the start of this year as part of a major expansion of the group, which had previously comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have also joined, and the door has been left open to further additions.

“Ethiopia’s first BRICS meeting in Moscow was our biggest diplomatic victory of the week,” Meles Alem said at a briefing in Addis Ababa, TASS reported on Thursday, citing a local radio station.

The spokesperson also expressed appreciation for the political consultations that took place between Russia and Ethiopia in Moscow.

Numerous other countries have expressed interest in becoming members of BRICS, and some have already formally submitted applications, including Venezuela, Thailand, Senegal, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bahrain, and Pakistan. 

The first meeting of BRICS sherpas and sub-sherpas took place in Moscow between January 30 and February 1, as part of Russia’s presidency of the group. The Kremlin has stated that the inclusion of the new members in common work is a priority for the group in 2024. 

The Ethiopian delegation was headed by Mamo Esmelealem Mihretu, the governor of the National Bank and government representative in BRICS, along with Minister of State for the Chancellery and Second Counsellor Mesganu Arga.

Mihretu reaffirmed the commitment and readiness of Addis Ababa to work closely with members of the economic group to strengthen partnerships and participate actively in the implementation of strategies.

