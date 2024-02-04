icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Namibian President Hage Geingob dies

The 82-year-old leader passed away soon after receiving novel cancer therapy in the US
Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in a hospital in the capital Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment for cancer, the southwest African state’s authorities announced on Sunday.

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today,” Acting President and former Vice President Nangolo announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning.

The longtime leader had been going through chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis in January, and had returned from the US earlier this week, where he underwent specialized treatment. His wife and children were by his side when he passed away.

“The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house,” Mbumba wrote. The acting president called for the country’s cabinet to convene immediately to go through the necessary government steps, in line with protocol.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

