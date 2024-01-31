icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2024 11:16
HomeAfrica

Russia plays leading role in BRICS – South African sherpa

Moscow is one of the key pillars of the economic bloc, Anil Sooklal has told RT
Russia plays leading role in BRICS – South African sherpa
South Africa's Sherpa for the BRICS, Anil Sooklal © RT / RT

Russia’s presidency of BRICS has resulted in a total revamp of the organization, South African sherpa Anil Sooklal has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Sookhal, who is also his country’s sherpa for the G20 and IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa), recalled that Moscow is one of the founding members of the bloc and a significant economic contributor.

“Russia has provided leadership throughout the period of BRICS’ existence,” he pointed out. The South African diplomat said he believes the five new members who joined the group this year will “enrich the BRICS family.”

According to Sookhal, integrating the new members fully into the organization’s culture and working with them will be an important dimension of Russia’s presidency. “Each of them has their own strengths that they will bring into the BRICS fold,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mamo Mihretu, sherpa representing new BRICS member Ethiopia, has told RT that “the BRICS family will provide a unique opportunity… to further boost bilateral trade investment, [and] enhance economic and financial cooperation.”

BRICS expansion: What’s in it for Africa?
Read more
BRICS expansion: What’s in it for Africa?

He believes that the group could play a significant role in expressing “the voice of the global South.”

The beginning of this year saw a groundbreaking expansion of the economic bloc. Previously comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it has now admitted Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, while leaving the door open to accepting additional countries.

Argentina had been set to join as well, but newly-elected President Javier Milei reversed the decision, vowing to pursue closer ties with the West instead.

Numerous other states have expressed interest in becoming members of BRICS, and some have already formally submitted applications, including Venezuela, Thailand, Senegal, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bahrain, and Pakistan. 

The first meeting of BRICS sherpas and sub-sherpas is taking place in Moscow between January 30 and February 1, as part of Russia’s presidency. The Kremlin has stated that the inclusion of the new members in common work is a priority for the group in 2024. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iowa Caucus & New Hampshire primary results
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies