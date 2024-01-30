African country becomes top oyster supplier to Russia – data

Namibia accounted for more than 40% of Russian imports of the delicacy in 2023, according to official data

Namibia has become the leading supplier of oysters to Russia, with shipments amounting to 337 tons in 2023, according to data from the Russian Federal Fishery Agency (Rosrybolovstvo).

Statistics released on Monday show the southern African country accounted for 41% of the total volume of imported oysters in Russia. Supplies from Morocco made up 23%, while China and the UAE accounted for 12% each.

Meanwhile, Russian fish and seafood exports to Africa have been also growing despite the lack of proper infrastructure on the continent and high fish import duties, which have reached 19%-21% in some African countries. According to Rosrybolovstvo, the Russian Far East region supplies herring and mackerel to Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Burkina Faso, as well as sardines to South Africa for canning.

Data shows that annual volume of Russian fish and seafood exports to Africa currently stands at between 70,000 and 100,000 tons. This volume could grow by an additional 150,000 tons, or about $500 million per year, according to the president of the All-Russian Association of Fisheries Industry (VARPE), German Zverev, cited by Afrinz.ru.

VARPE said previously that Russia aims to quadruple its seafood exports to Africa in the near future. Overall, Russian fish exports to the continent are expected to reach $830 million a year when issues relating to high import duties and infrastructure are resolved.