UN Security Council currently paralyzed - African Deputy Prime Minister

Through South-South cooperation, harmony can be found, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has told RT

The majority of the five permanent members of the UN are from the Global North, and it has created “a serious problem” for the balance of power at the UN Security Council, Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah told RT in an exclusive interview.

International institutions should more equitably support the development needs of low- and high-income countries alike, she said.

“In fact, now the Security Council is paralyzed,” she stated. For this reason, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will continue “to demand the reform of the UN Security Council.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah also pointed out that the financial institutions haven’t helped many of the developing countries.

According to her, Namibia is classified by the World Bank as an upper-middle-income country, making it very difficult for the African nation of over 2.5 million people to access financial resources. The rates should be the same regardless of country classification, she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah believes that the NAM and all developing countries’ progressive forces “will be able to succeed, will develop and take our people out of poverty.”

Namibia has “young people who are unemployed and it’s (up to) us to create jobs for them,” she concluded.

The 19th NAM Summit took place from January 15 to 20 in Kampala, Uganda’s capital. More than 3,000 delegates from more than 120 countries took part in it.