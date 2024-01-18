icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2024 10:51
Lumumba’s legacy precious to all Africans – Ghanian leader’s daughter

Despite the continent’s political independence, big corporations retain economic control, Samia Nkrumah has told RT
FILE PHOTO: Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, 2nd August 1960. ©  Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The legacy of Patrice Lumumba is both rich and dear to all Africans, Ghanian politician Samia Nkrumah has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Nkrumah, who is the daughter of Ghana’s liberation leader Kwame Nkrumah, called Lumumba’s legacy one of “African unity” and said local people “commemorate his memory and his work and his example.”

However, she said that even though many countries have gained independence politically, there is still “economic domination through big corporations.”

Since the African continent is divided into “small economically unviable nations,” it’s difficult to stand alone, Nkrumah stressed. “But if we unite, we can become self-reliant,” she added.

Africans need “to not rely on so many imports, very expensive imports to build our manufacturing base and our manufacturing capability,” Nkrumah stated.

Wednesday marks 63 years since the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

READ MORE: 'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation

On June 24, 1960, Lumumba took office after winning the first real elections to be held in the Congo. He was imprisoned and overthrown on September 14 that same year. 

Lumumba was executed on January 17, 1961. He has since been hailed as a martyr for his country’s independence, and for the causes of social justice and internationalism.

