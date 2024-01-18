Lumumba’s legacy precious to all Africans – Ghanian leader’s daughter

Despite the continent’s political independence, big corporations retain economic control, Samia Nkrumah has told RT

The legacy of Patrice Lumumba is both rich and dear to all Africans, Ghanian politician Samia Nkrumah has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Nkrumah, who is the daughter of Ghana’s liberation leader Kwame Nkrumah, called Lumumba’s legacy one of “African unity” and said local people “commemorate his memory and his work and his example.”

However, she said that even though many countries have gained independence politically, there is still “economic domination through big corporations.”

Since the African continent is divided into “small economically unviable nations,” it’s difficult to stand alone, Nkrumah stressed. “But if we unite, we can become self-reliant,” she added.

Africans need “to not rely on so many imports, very expensive imports to build our manufacturing base and our manufacturing capability,” Nkrumah stated.

Wednesday marks 63 years since the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

On June 24, 1960, Lumumba took office after winning the first real elections to be held in the Congo. He was imprisoned and overthrown on September 14 that same year.

Lumumba was executed on January 17, 1961. He has since been hailed as a martyr for his country’s independence, and for the causes of social justice and internationalism.