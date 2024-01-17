Russia and Sudan hold talks in Moscow

The two countries' top officials focused on resolving the acute military and political crisis in African state

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries, and Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim had talks on the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

During the meeting, the officials focused on resolving the acute military and political crisis in Sudan which first erupted in April 2023.

The Russian side has confirmed its commitment to the rapid cessation of hostilities between units of the regular army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF), as well as the establishment of "an inclusive inter-Sudanese dialogue in the interests of ensuring unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The diplomats also discussed the possibility of expanding upon their countries’ traditionally friendly bilateral relations, which include promising areas of trade and economic cooperation that could be mutually beneficial.

Earlier, on January 11, Bogdanov met with the Sudanese ambassador to Russia, Muhammad al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, in Moscow. The military and political crisis in the Sudan was also addressed during their meeting, as well as the further development of Russian-Sudanese relations, including trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sudan’s foreign ministry reported that Khartoum has terminated its participation in mediation efforts with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a group of East African nations that has been seeking to facilitate talks between the army and the paramilitary force it has been fighting for months.

IGAD offered to arrange negotiations between the heads of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Forces (RSF), as well as to host the meeting.

In mid-April 2023, an armed conflict started in Sudan when the plan for a political transition away from military rule failed, leading to many civilian deaths and a major humanitarian crisis.