15 Jan, 2024 10:17
Free Russian wheat arrives in Cameroon

The humanitarian grain is headed for the Central African Republic (CAR)

Some 25,000 tons of Russian humanitarian grain has been unloaded at the Douala autonomous port in Cameroon and sent to mills to make wheat flour, AfricanNews reported on Friday.

This will subsequently be transported to the neighboring Central African Republic (CAR).

“African states are appreciating Russia for its approach, its position, its way of doing things,” said Russia’s honorary consul in Douala, Jean Marie Tchuissang.

“Russia proposes a peer-to-peer partnership, exchanging ties that are a win-win for all parties.”

Last week, another 25,000-ton grain shipment destined for Zimbabwe arrived in the port of Beira, Mozambique.

The grain will be stored in the silos before being transported to Zimbabwe, where it will be packed and presented to the country’s president.

Some 50,000 tons of free Russian grain has been already delivered to Somalia and Eritrea. Mali and Burkina Faso are also expected to receive shipments.

READ MORE: Free Russian grain arrives in African state

The deliveries were promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin last July during the second Russia-Africa summit, when he undertook to send some 200,000 tons of free wheat to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, CAR and Eritrea.

