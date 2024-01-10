icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2024 10:26
HomeAfrica

BRICS to create new global trade balance – Nigerian NGO CEO

Membership in the group will "help reduce the Western dominance generally," Muda Yusuf told RT
BRICS to create new global trade balance – Nigerian NGO CEO
The Nigerian economist Muda Yusuf © RT / RT

The prominent Nigerian economist claimed that BRICS memberships are a "win-win situation."

On Tuesday, speaking during an exclusive interview to RT, Muda Yusuf, the CEO of the Nigerian Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, said a lot of sectors will benefit if Nigeria joins the BRICS.

"Such sectors as oil and gas, technology sector, agricultural sector, solid mineral sector, and generally our infrastructure" will get advantages from joining the economic block, he added.

Yusuf stressed that with a BRICS membership, "we [Nigeria] are likely to see a much better balance of payment position."  Muda Yusuf believes that Abuja will see "a more liberal terms, in terms of what to do" and a lot more "freedom".

"It also helps to reduce the Western dominance generally," he added.

BRICS membership "has a very important value in terms of geopolitical influence" because if the country belongs to such economic bloc, "there's a whole lot of opportunities it gives you in terms of influence among members, and even globally," economist explained.

Timofey Bordachev: BRICS expansion was most important foreign-policy event of 2023 - what will match it in 2024? READ MORE: Timofey Bordachev: BRICS expansion was most important foreign-policy event of 2023 - what will match it in 2024?

"We have been talking about balancing the global world order in terms of power, in terms of the financial system. You have a multipolar world. Those things are also necessary for the stability of the global economy," Yusuf stated.

He also pointed out that there are "bilateral relationships among the members of the BRICS and the collective interests that are also protected."

According to the BRICS information portal, Yusuf Tuggar, the Foreign Minister of Nigeria, has stated that the country plans to join the BRICS group of nations in the next two years. “Nigeria has come of age to decide for itself who her partners should be and where they should be. Being multiple aligned is in our best interest,” Tuggar said. 

On January 1, five countries became new members of the BRICS group: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia.

In 2006, Brazil, Russia, India, and China formed the BRICS group of emerging economies, and South Africa joined in 2010.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies