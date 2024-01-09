icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2024 13:32
HomeAfrica

Son of ousted African state president released from house arrest

Salem Mohamed had been detained, along with his father and others, by Niger’s coup leaders since July 26
Son of ousted African state president released from house arrest
Mohamed Bazoum. ©  YVES HERMAN / AFP

Niger’s military court has granted a provisional release from house arrest to Salem Mohamed, the son of the West African country’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum. The decision was announced in a statement by the tribunal on Monday.

Salem, 23, has been in detention at the presidential palace with his parents since his father, Bazoum, was overthrown in a military coup in late July. The coup leaders indicted him, along with the deposed president, on charges of conspiracy to undermine Niger’s authority and security.

His release is the result of negotiations between the Nigerien military rulers and Togo’s president, Faure Gnassingbe, according to a statement issued by the Togolese government, which has been mediating the political situation in Niger since the coup.

According to a source close to the ousted president cited by AFP, Salem arrived in the Togolese capital, Lome, on Monday evening after leaving Niamey earlier.

Niger’s new rulers, who have claimed that the military takeover was in response to the Bazoum government’s failure to combat Islamist terrorists in the Sahel region despite the presence of foreign troops, including those from France, have faced pressure to release the leader and his family, as well as other detained officials.

The military government previously accused Bazoum of attempting to flee from custody with his family to neighboring Nigeria with the assistance of a “foreign power.

The West African regional authority, ECOWAS, imposed severe sanctions on Niamey, with Western partners, including the US, Germany, and France, also suspending aid to the former French colony.

African state to review military deals with West READ MORE: African state to review military deals with West

In retaliation, the coup leaders have taken a number of other steps to review relations with former allies, such as severing military ties with Paris over allegations of aggression. Niamey recently suspended all cooperation with the Paris-based International Organization of Francophone Nations (OIF), claiming it was nothing more than a political tool for France. Niger also canceled two military partnership missions with the EU after revoking an anti-migration agreement with the bloc.

A week ago, the French government announced that it had closed its embassy in Niger “until further notice,” citing “serious obstacles” in carrying out diplomatic duties in the former colony. Paris has repeatedly referred to Niamey’s newly installed government as “illegitimate,” and stated that it would support military action against the coup leaders, which ECOWAS has threatened to use in order to free Bazoum and restore democratic rule.

Washington, which Bazoum had earlier called on to intervene in restoring constitutional order in Niger, has stated that it will forge “pragmatic” relations with the coup leader rather than completely disengage.

Last month, the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that the detention of Bazoum and his relatives was arbitrary and ordered their release.

Top stories

RT Features

International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies