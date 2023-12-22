Russia to build crypto mining hub in Africa

The new facility could reportedly turn Ethiopia into a global mining center

Russian supplier of Bitcoin mining solutions BitСluster is building a 120-megawatt (MW) data center in Ethiopia, the company has announced on its website.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the facility will be located in the capital city of Addis Ababa, on the territory of the Kilinto high-voltage substation, and will comprise 30,000 square meters.

The commissioning of the new data center will take place in January 2024, BitСluster said, noting that transformers are currently being connected.

The report highlighted that the engineering and technical conditions of the data center meet the requirements of the most modern mining devices.

“100% of the data center’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources, specifically from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest hydropower project in Africa, with a capacity of 5.15 GW,” the press release reads.

The new energy infrastructure of the Kilinto high-voltage substation will reportedly ensure “uninterrupted power supply to the facility with the expected uptime 99%.”

BitCluster pointed out that the scale of the project allows it to be a full-cycle service center, thereby saving time and money on fixing faulty devices in-house, which makes mining more efficient.

“Ethiopia, with its hydropower potential, will undoubtedly become a new place of attraction for global mining,” co-founder of BitCluster Sergey Arestov projected.