African state revokes vote against ceasefire in Gaza

Liberia voted against a ceasefire in Gaza a week ago, along with the US, being the only African country to do so

The president of Liberia, George Weah, instructed Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah on Sunday to cancel Monrovia’s vote made a week ago in the UN General Assembly against an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Liberia was the sole African nation to vote against the resolution, which was endorsed by 153 countries. Ten nations came out against the measure, while 23 abstained.

The Liberian president spoke at a Sunday church service where he said the government’s position was rejected by a “wicked” Liberian who worked at the Liberian Embassy in Washington. The name of the embassy official who changed Monrovia’s vote was not mentioned.

“A wicked person in the embassy… when they told us to vote, that person whatever they did – that Liberian that voted for war is a wicked Liberian, and God will not spare that person, and every person’s life that was taken in that war because that person voted, they will also feel the wrath of the true living God,” President Weah claimed.

At the same time, Weah clarified that his support for ending the war was not against the US but that Liberia stood with the United Nations and the rest of the world for global peace and stability.

According to earlier reports, Liberia was the only African nation to vote against a humanitarian truce in the Middle East. Israel received support from nine countries worldwide, including the previously mentioned African country, the US, Paraguay, Austria, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Nauru, and Micronesia.