Russia to send 50 ambulances to Angola for free

Funds will also be allocated for spare vehicle parts and maintenance training

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on Friday that will commit 603 million rubles ($6.6 million) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to facilitate the transfer of 50 ambulances to Angola, free of charge.

The ministry will purchase the diesel-engine GAZelle light commercial vehicles from 2023 to 2024 and, in addition, include spare parts kits, warranty services, delivery, and maintenance training for local mechanics.

In early October, Moscow’s ambassador to the African nation, Vladimir Tararov, said that the Angolan government had introduced a visa-free regime for Russian nationals to increase tourism and investment opportunities.

According to Tararov, local authorities had decided to implement the visa-free policy for countries with “friendly and promising relations,” as well as those with the capability to assist Luanda in its economic transformation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, Oleg Ozerov, had previously announced that Moscow was working on a visa-free regime with several African countries. Ozerov said the Russian government had concluded visa waiver agreements with 32 African countries for holders of diplomatic passports.

Diamond mining is one of the primary realms of business cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the Russian company KAMAZ, known for manufacturing diesel trucks, shipped 53 trucks to Angola between 2020 and 2021.