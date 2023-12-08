icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Colonialism lives on in globalism – pan-Africanist

A convergence of struggles will end the domination of the West, Kemi Seba told RT
Kemi Seba, a Pan-Africanist political leader ©  RT

A prominent African political leader and advocate of colonial resistance has called on the people of the continent to unite in a bid to end Western dominance in Africa.

Speaking to RT, Kemi Seba said the only way to end the domination of the Western world is through “convergent struggles” that can unite Africans, Muslims, Latin Americans, and others who have “suffered the sting of colonialism.”

He stressed that Africa cannot be liberated from French domination until the CFA franc, the currency used in a number of African countries, is abolished on the continent. 

“Colonialism is strongly, deeply, and maybe probably more present today with globalism – Western globalism in the world,” he said. Seba believes that the majority of African presidents are “puppets of the Zionist lobby… puppets of America and France.”

In the Western media, he is considered a radical anti-Semitic figure. “The same people who say that I’m an anti-Semite are the same people who try to demonize Iran… Russia… China,” he claimed. The ones who submit to the West are the only ones that the West does not demonize, he added.

READ MORE: Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China

Kemi Seba’s rhetoric against the West and Israel has led to several arrests and jail time in France and Benin. He claims that the Palestinians and Africans both face a common threat – Western colonialism, which is still deeply rooted in the West’s foreign policy.

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
Néocolonialisme: France made 'the largest marine cemetery in the world' just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made 'the largest marine cemetery in the world' just to contain Russia and China

