icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OSCE is ‘on the brink of abyss’ – Lavrov
30 Nov, 2023 13:57
HomeAfrica

Russia and Algeria sign judicial cooperation agreement

The Russian prosecutor general has arrived in Algiers for a working visit
Russia and Algeria sign judicial cooperation agreement
©  Telegram/genprocrf

Russia and Algeria have signed a judicial cooperation agreement with a view to combating extremism, terrorism, money laundering, and the trafficking of drugs and arms, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has announced.

The prosecutor general, Igor Krasnov, signed the protocol with Algerian Minister of Justice Abderrachid Tabi during a working visit to Algiers, paving the way for his office to cooperate with the Supreme Court of Algeria.

He expressed his willingness to share best practices for combating the most relevant transnational criminal acts, which involve the use of the latest technology. He said the Algerian experience was of interest to the Russian Prosecutor’s Office.

During the meeting, the parties signed a protocol on cooperation between the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of Algeria, which defines the priority directions of joint work and allows employees of the ministry to participate free of charge in training events at the University of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

Strategic partnership characterizes relations between the two countries, Krasnov added.

READ MORE: Russia and Mali to cooperate on satellite technology

He also suggested to the Algerian justice minister “the possibility of concluding an agreement with the Russian Federation on non-extradition of citizens at the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as well as providing appropriate mutual guarantees before signing.”

“Today, the [ICC] is being used by certain groups for personal gain and in violation of universally recognized norms of international law,” Krasnov added.

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of trash
0:00
24:48
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies