icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
10 Nov, 2023 12:22
HomeAfrica

US travel advice for Nigeria causing ‘unnecessary alarm’ – ex-minister

The former official dismisses a US embassy warning about security problems in the West African country
US travel advice for Nigeria causing ‘unnecessary alarm’ – ex-minister
©  MarkRubens/Getty Images

A former communications minister in Nigeria has accused the US government of stirring unwarranted panic by advising people against non-essential travel to the West African nation. 

Speaking to RT on Thursday, Adebayo Shittu described the warning as “unnecessary alarm against the Nigerian state.”

Shittu was reacting to a statement issued on 3 November by the American Embassy in Abuja, which cited “credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities.” This followed travel advice on the State Department website, last updated in September, urging people to “reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed gangs.

The former minister claimed that the US has a higher rate of crime than Nigeria, and accused Washington of “a deliberate ploy to sabotage the potential growth” of the African country by stirring fear in the minds of potential foreign investors.

Speaking on Monday, the Nigerian minister for information and national orientation, Mohammad Idris, also argued that the US travel warnings are causing economic damage.

READ MORE: Deadly fire forces Canada to shut down embassy in Nigeria

“What we have seen is that such advisories do not achieve anything other than needless panic, and they can have a severe adverse economic impact, not to mention what they do to undermine the government’s efforts to attract investment,” Idris told reporters.

The US raised its warning level for Nigeria last year due to the threat of terrorism, and urged against travel to several states.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Indefinite occupation’
0:00
24:54
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies