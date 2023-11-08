icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
8 Nov, 2023 15:12
HomeAfrica

China emerges as developing world’s largest creditor – report

Beijing has lent as much as $1.5 trillion to countries struggling financially, according to AidData
China emerges as developing world’s largest creditor – report
© Getty Images / Buena Vista Images

Chinese financial institutions lent $1.3 trillion to developing countries between 2000 and 2021, according to a new report by AidData released this week.

The research estimates that 80% of China’s overseas lending portfolio in the developing world is currently supporting countries in financial distress. Developing country borrowers reportedly owe Chinese lenders between $1.1 trillion and $1.5 trillion as of 2021.

AidData researchers analyzed nearly 21,000 projects in 165 low- and middle-income countries, which were financed with Chinese grants and loans between 2000 and 2021.

According to the report, China remains the world’s single largest official source of international development finance.

“Beijing is navigating an unfamiliar and uncomfortable role – as the world’s largest official debt collector,” AidData researchers wrote, adding that the country is “increasingly behaving like an international crisis manager.”

Data shows that the cumulative number of Chinese grant- and loan-financed infrastructure projects in the developing world with significant environmental, social, or governance (ESG) risk exposure skyrocketed from 17 projects worth $420 million in 2000 to 1,693 projects worth $470 billion in 2021.

READ MORE: Niger turns to China to build Africa’s longest oil pipeline – AFP

The report highlighted that China would not have become the world’s largest official creditor to the developing world – larger than the World Bank, the IMF, and all Paris Club creditors combined – if not for its massive stockpile of foreign exchange reserves. The country’s official foreign currency reserves total approximately $3.1 trillion as of 2023, according to AidData.

The study found that the destinations for Chinese overseas lending have changed. Loan commitments to African countries reportedly plunged from 31% of the total in 2018 to 12% in 2021, while lending to European countries almost quadrupled to 23%.

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Endgame Kiev 
0:00
24:51
Climate change blame game
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies