Ugandan teachers being trained in Russia

A project in the city of Tambov is aiming to spread the use of the Russian language in African countries
Ugandan teachers being trained in Russia
Ugandans are being trained to teach Russian at Derzhavin Tambov State University as part of a project aiming to promote the use of the language in Africa.

Interactive techniques and modern pedagogical technologies will be used to train 15 participants from Uganda from October 26 to November 7. The program also incorporates cultural activities and students will be introduced to theater and music in the city.

The Ugandan visitors enjoyed some Russian hospitality and were given a traditional welcome with bread and salt. The teachers learned how to make sauerkraut and aromatic tea, and attended workshops on pottery skills, painting on gingerbread, and creating puppets.

The project’s primary aim is to promote the Russian language, culture, and education in African countries. Upon returning to their homeland, the teachers will have improved their methods of teaching Russian, having  immersed themselves in the country’s culture.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation is behind the project, which is titled ‘Promotion of Russian language and Russian education in African countries’.

According to the press service of Derzhavin Tambov State University, “more than 100 representatives of educational organizations from nine African countries will visit different regions and universities of Russia within a few months to immerse themselves in Russian culture.”

The rector of Derzhavin University, Pavel Moiseev, said the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg last July had given impetus to the development of relations with African countries. More than 3,000 foreign students study at Derzhavin Tambov State University, he said.

Moiseev believes that “two weeks of participation in our venues by delegations from the Republic of Uganda will bring to our African colleagues the potential of our university and Tambov in intercultural communication.”

Meanwhile, Russian educational centers have also recently been established in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

