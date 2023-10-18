icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
18 Oct, 2023 21:57
HomeAfrica

Chad sex tape scandal leads to government resignations

The African nation’s defense minister and the government’s general secretary had to leave their posts over the incident
Chad sex tape scandal leads to government resignations
FILE PHOTO: Chad's recently resigned defense minister, General Daoud Yaya Brahim ©  AFP / Djimet Wiche

Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo has accepted the resignations of Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim and the government’s general secretary, Haliki Choua Mahamat. Both men decided to stand down amid a major scandal that broke out when separate videos purportedly demonstrating each of them engaging in intimate acts with other people surfaced online.

Both resignations were confirmed by the prime minister’s office spokesperson, who did not provide any further details on the issue. The defense minister has not commented on the incident.

Mahamat told local media outlet Tchadinfos that he had decided to step down to “preserve the integrity” of his position and show respect to the government and the Chadian people. He also pointed to the importance of respecting people’s privacy in the “digital age.” The official then called for “respect for all parties involved.” According to Tchadinfos, the leaked video featured the general secretary and his wife.

According to some local news outlets, Brahim initially sought to cover up the scandal. Some outlets claimed that the general might have had a hand in the recent disappearance of two young women that were linked to the incident, while others suggest both women were detained by Chad’s National Security Agency (ANS). So far, there has been no official confirmation of these reports.

READ MORE: Ghana protestors demand central bank chief resign

The clips in question were published on social media on Sunday and Monday and have been widely circulated since then, according to the media reports. Chad is a predominantly Muslim nation with conservative social norms. Similar scandals have been rare in the African country, Reuters said.

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nakba 2.0
0:00
24:48
Sex trafficking
0:00
27:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies