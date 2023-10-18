Chad sex tape scandal leads to government resignations

The African nation’s defense minister and the government’s general secretary had to leave their posts over the incident

Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo has accepted the resignations of Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim and the government’s general secretary, Haliki Choua Mahamat. Both men decided to stand down amid a major scandal that broke out when separate videos purportedly demonstrating each of them engaging in intimate acts with other people surfaced online.

Both resignations were confirmed by the prime minister’s office spokesperson, who did not provide any further details on the issue. The defense minister has not commented on the incident.

Mahamat told local media outlet Tchadinfos that he had decided to step down to “preserve the integrity” of his position and show respect to the government and the Chadian people. He also pointed to the importance of respecting people’s privacy in the “digital age.” The official then called for “respect for all parties involved.” According to Tchadinfos, the leaked video featured the general secretary and his wife.

According to some local news outlets, Brahim initially sought to cover up the scandal. Some outlets claimed that the general might have had a hand in the recent disappearance of two young women that were linked to the incident, while others suggest both women were detained by Chad’s National Security Agency (ANS). So far, there has been no official confirmation of these reports.

The clips in question were published on social media on Sunday and Monday and have been widely circulated since then, according to the media reports. Chad is a predominantly Muslim nation with conservative social norms. Similar scandals have been rare in the African country, Reuters said.