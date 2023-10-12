British King and Queen will visit Kenya

Charles III and Camilla will travel to the East African country to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its independence from the UK

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to Kenya for a four-day state visit from October 31 to November 3, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Kenya’s independence from the UK. Relations between the two countries have been close, despite a colonial legacy that included instances of violence, such as the suppression of the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s, which took the lives of thousands of Kenyans. Charles III will reportedly acknowledge the “painful aspects” of their shared history.

“The King and Queen will undertake a state visit to Kenya… to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge,” according to Buckingham Palace, adding that “the King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas.”

The visit will also reportedly touch on the past. “His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya,” Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the King, claimed.

“The King and Queen’s programme will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education and innovation,” Fitzgerald said.

He also stated that the monarch will meet with Kenyan President William Ruto to address issues such as defense and climate change.

Charles III will be visiting a Commonwealth nation for the first time since ascending the throne last September. The Commonwealth is a group of 56 independent countries that have historical connections with the UK and the British Empire.

Charles took the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. This will be the third foreign trip for the royal couple since then.

Meanwhile, in August the Kenyan government launched an inquiry to investigate allegations of misconduct by the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK). Accusations of murder, sexual assault, and damaging land have been leveled against soldiers. MPs have issued a call for the public to submit petitions regarding any alleged crimes committed by British soldiers. Investigations are to begin this month, while the country’s parliament will receive the final report by the end of the year.