icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2023 16:21
HomeAfrica

Ethiopia relaxes coffee rules for tourists

Visitors will now be allowed to take out 2 kilograms of the country’s primary export crop, authorities say
Ethiopia relaxes coffee rules for tourists
©  Getty Images/Edwin Remsberg

Airline passengers departing Ethiopia will no longer be banned from carrying domestically grown coffee for personal use, the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa announced on Friday, citing the African nation’s customs authorities.

On Monday, the Ethiopian government temporarily prohibited tourists from taking locally produced coffee out of the country in any form, due to changes in customs legislation.

“Ethiopian customs authorities have clarified the previous order and explained that passengers flying out of the country can carry up to 2 kg of coffee per person for personal use,” the Russian Embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

Commercial coffee trade is not affected by the restrictions, the Ethiopian Embassy in Moscow clarified.

“This is a temporary measure, and we are talking about airline passengers, this does not apply to commercial exports,” the diplomatic mission explained.

READ MORE: Ethiopia bans coffee exports – Russian embassy

Ethiopia is the largest Arabica coffee producer among African nations, and ranks fifth globally in coffee production after Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia, according to the London-based International Coffee Organization. Over a quarter of Ethiopians reportedly earn a living from the coffee trade, which generates up to 30% of foreign exchange earnings.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies