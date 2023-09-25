icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US using Kenya to promote agenda – political analyst

Washington is using President William Ruto to pursue its objectives in Africa, Kimanzi Nicholas told RT
US using Kenya to promote agenda – political analyst
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) meets with Kenyan President William Ruto (2nd L) in New York City on September 21, 2023, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly. ©  Jason DeCrow / POOL / AFP

The West is using Kenyan President William Ruto to push its agenda as part of efforts to maintain control in numerous African nations, political analyst and researcher Kimanzi Nicholas has told RT. 

According to Nicholas, Ruto is “the easiest to use and approach” among African leaders, and as such the US is attempting to give him “even more influence in the region.” 

The US-Kenya partnership is really part of a “selfish” agenda by Washington, the analyst claimed, describing it as “a way of trying to reach the minerals… of trying to reach the main Congo land, a way of trying to reach Sudan, where there is a lot of oil. It is a way of trying to reach Ethiopia… of trying to reach Burundi and Rwanda and even Zambia.” 

Ruto met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, where the pair discussed the situation in Sudan, Haiti, and East Africa. 

Blinken praised Kenya as a “strong partner for the United States on so many issues,” including regional and global security. The top US diplomat said Washington “deeply valued” the “strong steps” taken by Ruto to “strengthen Kenya’s democracy” and economy. 

READ MORE: US military resumes drone flights in Niger

On Friday, the administration of US President Joe Biden pledged $100 million to support a proposed multinational force led by Kenya to restore security in Haiti, which has been ravaged by conflict.  

Gang violence has surged in the Caribbean country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Blinken called for other nations to contribute personnel, logistics, training, and funding for the efforts to be successful.

