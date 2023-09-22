Russian rescue teams deployed in Libya

The Emergencies Ministry is helping to scour buildings and territory after devastating floods earlier this month

The Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) is assisting with search and rescue efforts in Libya after devastating floods claimed the lives of at least 11,000 people in the North African country earlier this month.

In comments to RIA Novosti on Thursday, the ministry said Russian rescue workers had already searched hundreds of buildings, as well as more than 450,000 sq meters of territory and 40 km of coastline.

“The airmobile hospital of the ‘Centrospas’ unit is active... To date, the field hospital has received more than 320 injured,” the statement added.

Russian rescue workers are still operating in the ‘red zone’, where the majority of damaged and destroyed buildings are located. Search and rescue dogs as well as drones are being used as part of their efforts.

According to estimates from the local Red Crescent office, at least 11,000 people were killed when Storm Daniel caused severe flooding in the eastern Libyan port city of Derna on September 10.

Rescue teams and aid have also been sent by neighboring Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, as well as Türkiye, Italy, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the UK. The US has sent Gen. Michael Langley, the head of AFRICOM, to work with the Libyan authorities.