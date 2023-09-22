icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2023 09:41
HomeAfrica

Russian rescue teams deployed in Libya

The Emergencies Ministry is helping to scour buildings and territory after devastating floods earlier this month

The Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) is assisting with search and rescue efforts in Libya after devastating floods claimed the lives of at least 11,000 people in the North African country earlier this month. 

In comments to RIA Novosti on Thursday, the ministry said Russian rescue workers had already searched hundreds of buildings, as well as more than 450,000 sq meters of territory and 40 km of coastline.  

“The airmobile hospital of the ‘Centrospas’ unit is active... To date, the field hospital has received more than 320 injured,” the statement added.

Russian rescue workers are still operating in the ‘red zone’, where the majority of damaged and destroyed buildings are located. Search and rescue dogs as well as drones are being used as part of their efforts.  

According to estimates from the local Red Crescent office, at least 11,000 people were killed when Storm Daniel caused severe flooding in the eastern Libyan port city of Derna on September 10.

READ MORE: US Africa Command leader arrives in Tripoli

Rescue teams and aid have also been sent by neighboring Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, as well as Türkiye, Italy, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the UK. The US has sent Gen. Michael Langley, the head of AFRICOM, to work with the Libyan authorities.

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies